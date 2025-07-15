Israeli Minister Calls For The Elimination Of Syrian President Ahmad Al-Shara

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli on Tuesday called for the elimination of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in the wake of the atrocities perpetrated by Syrian regime forces in recent days against Syrian Druze in the southern Syrian village of Sweida.

Chikli attached two videos of Syrian forces humiliating Druze by forcibly shaving them. Syrian regime forces also executed civilians in the village and carried out out abductions. They also publicly humiliated Druze by forcing them to bark like dogs in the street.

“We must not stand idly by in the face of the Islamist-Nazi terror regime of Al-Qaeda in a suit and tie,” Chikli wrote. “Anyone who thinks Ahmad al-Shara is a legitimate leader is gravely mistaken—he is a terrorist, a barbaric murderer who should be eliminated without delay.”

“We saw the horrific massacre of the Alawites, met with deafening silence from European leaders, and now we are witnessing the slaughter and humiliation of the Druze. The terror regime in Syria must be fought.”

Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich stated, “The brutal massacre carried out by Ahmed al-Julani’s regime against the Druze in southern Syria proves that they were and remain violent and cruel extremist Islamists, and the West must not be deceived by their suits and ties.”

“The State of Israel cannot afford to retreat under any circumstances from the buffer zone and the Hermon peak, which are essential for the defense of the Golan Heights settlements, and it will continue to protect the Druze in southern Syria to the best of its ability.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)