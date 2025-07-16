“I Want To Be An Arms Dealer”: Israeli Police Stunned as 10-Year-Old and Teen Caught Selling Explosives in $1.3M Weapons Bust

Israeli police disclosed Tuesday that a 10-year-old boy and a 15-year-old teen were among those who sold firearms to an undercover agent during a yearlong operation targeting illegal arms trafficking in East Jerusalem, southern Israel, and the West Bank.

The operation, which culminated in a sweeping series of arrests, involved a covert agent code-named “Matrix” who infiltrated criminal arms networks to expose dealers supplying pistols, rifles, explosives, and ammunition to various parties — some of them potentially tied to terrorist activity.

Police said 32 suspects were arrested in joint overnight raids by Jerusalem District detectives, Border Police, and IDF troops. The suspects had collectively sold the agent 28 firearms, dozens of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and large quantities of ammunition — all fully functional — in deals totaling approximately 1.3 million shekels.

What disturbed investigators most was the involvement of minors in the criminal underworld. According to police, the 10-year-old was encouraged by relatives to enter the weapons trade and, during one meeting, told the agent that he wanted to grow up to be “an arms dealer.” Another minor boasted that he had his own pistol.

“The fact that a 10-year-old is selling weapons is a red line,” said a police official involved in the case. “It’s not just a law enforcement issue — it’s a warning sign for society.”

Authorities say the agent purchased firearms from suspects across East Jerusalem, the South, and the West Bank. Some of the weapons were smuggled into Israel from abroad, while others were stolen from the IDF. All were operational and intended for use.

The agent also acquired high-powered IEDs manufactured in an illegal bomb-making lab, with dozens more seized in follow-up raids. Investigators are now examining whether any of the arms were destined for use in terror attacks.

The arrests follow a lengthy covert phase of the investigation led by the Jerusalem District’s central investigative unit. Following Tuesday morning’s raids, all suspects were brought in for questioning and scheduled to appear in court for remand hearings.

During searches at suspects’ homes, police uncovered additional firearms, drugs, and vehicles. Police described the effort as part of a wider crackdown on illegal weapons in Arab communities, which have seen a sharp rise in gun violence and organized crime.

“This long-term undercover mission exposed dozens of suspects and dismantled a dangerous network,” said Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai. “It’s part of our broader campaign to combat entrenched criminal phenomena that threaten public safety across the country.”

Shabtai praised the professionalism of the central unit and highlighting the risks taken by undercover operatives.

“These missions are among the most difficult in policing,” he said. “They demand exceptional skill, courage, and patience. The people behind this work are the reason we’re able to protect Israeli society from within.”

The investigation is ongoing, with more arrests expected in the coming days.

