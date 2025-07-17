NBC News: US Strikes Destroyed Only 1 Of 3 Iranian Nuclear Sites

Only one of the three nuclear enrichment sites in Iran (Fordo) struck by the US last month sustained significant damage, five current and former U.S. officials familiar with a recent US assessment told NBC News.

According to the assessment, the other two sites (Natanz and Isfahan) were not severely damaged, and it is believed that if Iran wishes to, it could resume nuclear enrichment at the sites in the next several months.

The report added that the US Central Command had formulated a much more comprehensive plan to strike Iran involving the targeting of three additional sites in an operation that would last for weeks rather than a single night.

President Donald Trump rejected the plan because it conflicted with his foreign policy to avoid US entanglement in conflicts abroad. He was also concerned about the possibility of a high number of casualties on both sides.

“We were willing to go all the way in our options, but the president did not want to,” one of the sources with knowledge of the plan said.

