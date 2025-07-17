Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israel’s Health Ministry Warns Of Severe Heatwave Over The Weekend

Image by Simon Matzinger from Pixabay

Israel’s Health Ministry on Thursday warned of a severe heatwave that is expected to last from Thursday until Sunday.

Heavy to extreme heat is expected throughout the country, with the highest temperatures measured in recent weeks.

The ministry calls on the public to minimize exposure to the sun as much as possible, to drink large amounts of water regardless of activity level, and to stay in air-conditioned places. Unnecessary physical exertion should be avoided.

The ministry recommends that the elderly and those with chronic diseases avoid staying outdoors during this period.

Whenever outdoors, it is recommended to wear a wide-brimmed hat, wear light and comfortable clothing, and apply sunscreen with SPF of 30 or higher.

The ministry reminds the public not to leave infants, children, the elderly, and animals in vehicles unattended for even a short period of time.

