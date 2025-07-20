Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NASA Tests Supersonic “Son of Concorde” Jet That Could Cut New York–Israel Flight Time in Half [VIDEO]


A next-generation supersonic jet that could dramatically shorten the flight time between New York and Israel is one step closer to takeoff after successfully completing its first low-speed taxi test.

Dubbed the X-59 and referred to by some as the “son of Concorde,” the experimental aircraft taxied under its own power for the first time at the U.S. Air Force’s Plant 42 facility in Palmdale, California. The test marks a major milestone for NASA’s Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) mission, which aims to revolutionize air travel by eliminating the deafening sonic booms traditionally associated with breaking the sound barrier.

Over the coming weeks, the 100-foot-long aircraft will gradually ramp up its taxi speeds, culminating in a high-speed test that will bring it just shy of liftoff. A full maiden flight is expected later this year.

The X-59 is designed to reach speeds of up to 925 miles per hour—well above the speed of sound—while producing only a soft “thump” in place of the jarring sonic boom that led to widespread bans on supersonic commercial flights over land for the past 50 years.

If successful, the aircraft could slash current transatlantic flight times from New York to Israel—normally around 10 to 12 hours—to approximately five hours or less.

The project, developed in partnership with Lockheed Martin, is considered the successor to the iconic Concorde jet, which set speed records in the 1990s but was retired in 2003 due to high operating costs and safety concerns following a deadly crash in 2000.

NASA officials say the X-59’s unique shape, including an elongated, needle-like nose, helps disperse shock waves to minimize noise. If the technology proves viable, it could pave the way for a new era of commercial supersonic travel with significantly reduced environmental and noise impacts.

Further testing and regulatory approval will be required before the technology can be adapted for commercial airline use, but the X-59 could represent a major leap forward in global air travel.

