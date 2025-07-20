Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Ate Spoiled Food: Netanyahu Received IV Treatment, Will Rest At Home For 3 Days

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. (Noam Moskowitz/Knesset spokesperson)

The Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday issued a statement saying that the reason for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s absence from the weekly cabinet meeting was a stomach ailment caused by food poisoning

“After feeling unwell during the night, the prime minister was examined at his home by Prof. Alon Hershko, the head of the internal medicine department at Hadassah Ein Kerem, and it was found that he is suffering from an inflammation of the intestines due to eating spoiled food,” the statement said.

“Following further tests, the prime minister’s condition has been defined as good, and he is now receiving medical treatment with intravenous fluids due to dehydration that accompanied the illness.”

“In accordance with his doctors’ instructions, the prime minister will rest at his home for the next three days and manage state affairs from there.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



