HIDING ON TOP OF A CRANE: Kfar Yona Terrorist Is Arrested

Following an intensive two-day manhunt, Israeli security forces captured the terrorist who injured eight soldiers in a ramming attack near Kfar Yona on Thursday, Israel Police announced on Motzei Shabbos.

Arkan Khaled, 27, an Arab-Israeli from the town of Taybeh, was found hiding on top of a crane at a construction site in the Beit Lid junction area, not far from where the vehicle he used to carry out the attack was found.

He had abandoned the car following the attack and fled on foot.

The Kfar Yona Municipality issued a statement to residents saying, “The terrorist who carried out the car ramming attack has been captured. Mayor Albert Tayeb extends his thanks to the Israel Police, the Shin Bet, the local alert squad, and all our volunteers who took part in the intensive search since the morning of the attack.”

