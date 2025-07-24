Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 8 Injured, 5 Moderately, In Ramming Attack Near Kfar Yona

Scene of the attack. (MDA)

A terrorist rammed his car into a group of people standing at a bus stop at the entrance to Kfar Yona on Thursday morning.

MDA paramedics provided medical treatment at the scene and evacuated the victims, five in moderate condition and three in light condition, to Laniado Hospital in Netanya and the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.

The terrorist fled from the scene, and the police launched a manhunt. Shortly later they found his abandoned car in the Beit Lid area, but the terrorist remains at large.

Numerous police officers are carrying out searches with the aid of police helicopters, police dogs, Yasam motorcyclists, and other security forces.

Nearby crossings to Yehudah and Shomron have been closed.

Scene of the attack. (ZAKA)
MDA

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



