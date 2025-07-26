Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

H’YD: Betzalel Yehoshua, Injured Last Week In Gaza, Dies Of His Wounds


A reservist seriously wounded by a roadside bomb in southern Gaza a week ago died of his wounds on Shabbos, the IDF announced on Motzei Shabbos.

He was identified as Sgt. Maj. (res.) Betzalel Yehoshua Mosbacher, H’yd, 32, of Avnei Eitan, a religious moshav in Ramat HaGolan.

The Golan Regional Council issued a statement saying, “Betzalel, H’yd, 32, married to Maayan and father to a young daughter, was an Israel Electric Corporation employee and a reserve combat engineering soldier in the 749th Engineering Battalion in the Bislach Brigade. He was seriously injured in battle last week and has been fighting for his life ever since. Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated on Shabbos, and he died from his injuries.”

“In this difficult hour, the Golan community embraces his wife, Maayan, and his daughter, his parents, Yaakov and Chana, his brothers, his sisters, and his entire family. The council and the entire Golan salute the IDF soldiers who continue to risk their lives in the war. With hope and tefilla for good news for all of Am Yisrael.”

Hashem Yikam Damo.

Hashem Yikam Damo.



