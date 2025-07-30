Sen. Cotton: “Israel Has No Responsibility To Provide Aid To Its Enemy During A War”

US Sen. Tom Cotton pointed out the “unique standards” that the world imposes on Israel, demanding that it provide during a war to the very enemy that provoked the war.

Speaking on the Hugh Hewitt show, Cotton said, “I just want to point out to you what an unusual, I would say singular, standard that the world seems to impose on Israel yet again. Israel was viciously attacked on October 7, without provocation. People were slaughtered, children were killed, women were raped, and yet the world expects Israel to provide food to the people from the land that launched that attack.”

“Correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t remember food aid going from the United States to Germany and Japan in World War II. Sure, there’s a lot of aid after the fact to help those countries rebuild and keep out Russian communism, but in the middle of a war, a war of aggression that was launched against Israel, Israel really has no responsibility whatsoever to provide any kind of aid to Gaza. And the fact that they’re doing so just proves they always go the extra mile because they always face unique standards in the world.”

Cotton posted the interview on his X account, writing, “Israel has no responsibility to provide any kind of aid to Gaza. They are repeatedly held to a different standard than the rest of the world.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)