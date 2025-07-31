“Rising from the Ashes”: New Exhibition in Yerushalayim Uses Archaeology to Tell the Story of October 7 Massacre

A groundbreaking exhibition exploring the October 7 Hamas-led massacre through the lens of archaeology will open to the public in Jerusalem on August 6, shedding light on how experts from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) helped recover human remains and personal items in the wake of the terror attack.

Titled “Rising from the Ashes: Archaeology in a National Crisis,” the exhibition is the first public presentation of the IAA’s role in the Swords of Iron War. It will be displayed at the Jay and Jeanie Schottenstein National Campus for the Archaeology of Israel, situated between the Israel Museum and the Bible Lands Museum.

In the aftermath of the devastating attack, which left over 1,200 Israelis dead and many others missing or taken hostage, archaeologists known for their work deciphering ancient ruins found themselves sifting through scenes of modern destruction. In burnt kibbutzim, scorched vehicles, and at the site of the Supernova music festival, these professionals used their tools and expertise to help families find closure.

“Professionals who developed their skills to interpret ancient archaeology found themselves digging amongst the rubble of just-destroyed houses,” said project director Leora Berry. “Through their unique expertise, they were able to identify scant human remains and restore their faces, names, and memory.”

According to the IAA, their work led to the identification of 16 missing individuals, offering grieving families long-awaited answers. Personal items discovered amid the ruins added emotional weight to the recoveries. Among them was jewelry created by Yona Fricker, recovered and returned to her daughter Stav Miles, who plans to wear it on her wedding day. A necklace belonging to Shani Gabay was also found, confirming her fate at the site where she had been murdered.

IAA Director Eli Escusido noted the symbolism of the exhibit’s launch just after Tisha B’Av. “It reflects the savage destruction suffered by the ‘Gaza Envelope’ communities in our own time,” he said.

Escusido added, “It is our duty to preserve, document, and ensure the survival of the memory of the most difficult episodes in our history. The Jewish people have always known how to rise from pain—even after the most severe destruction.”

In conjunction with the exhibition, the IAA, the Ministry of Heritage, and the Tekuma Directorate have launched a national documentation initiative to digitally preserve the destruction wrought on Israel’s southern communities. Using 3D modeling technologies typically reserved for ancient ruins, the team created “digital twins” of devastated sites, ensuring the physical and emotional evidence of October 7 is never lost.

Visitors to the exhibition will experience a multi-sensory journey that blends narration, audio-visual material, and visual storytelling. The exhibition is limited to adult groups and is not intended for children. All tours are led by professionals trained to guide participants through the emotionally charged material with sensitivity and care.

The IAA called the initiative a collective effort to confront tragedy and preserve memory. “The horrors of Oct. 7 will remain engraved in our collective consciousness,” the organization said, “even as the region rebuilds and heals.”

