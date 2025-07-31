“My People Are Starting to Hate Israel”: Trump Acknowledges MAGA’s Growing Rift with Jewish State

President Donald Trump has privately acknowledged that his MAGA base is souring on the Jewish state. “My people are starting to hate Israel,” Trump told a prominent Jewish donor recently, according to a Financial Times report citing a Middle East expert with close ties to the administration.

The comment, striking in its bluntness, marks a new phase in what observers see as an escalating rupture between Israel and Trump’s right-wing populist movement — a fracture that has accelerated in recent months amid reports of starvation and devastation in Gaza.

From Fox News firebrand-turned-critic Tucker Carlson to hardline Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), voices once aligned with unconditional pro-Israel stances are now turning against U.S. military aid to its closest Middle East ally. Greene in particular has made headlines with her relentless broadsides. “Are innocent Israeli lives more valuable than innocent Palestinian and Christian lives?” she posted Thursday on X, calling for a complete halt to U.S. funding.

The sentiment, once limited to fringe elements of the Republican Party, is now gaining traction among mainstream MAGA figures, including media host Megyn Kelly, and was openly visible at Turning Point USA’s national student summit, a key pulse point of America’s new conservative youth.

While Trump remains personally aligned with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu — even hosting him at the White House in recent weeks — cracks are starting to show. Earlier this week, Trump broke from Netanyahu by publicly acknowledging famine conditions in Gaza, a charge the Israeli government continues to deny.

A joint investigation by Axios and the Financial Times published Thursday underscored the growing political cost of Israel’s war in Gaza for the GOP. The Axios piece, titled “Gaza Starvation Widens MAGA’s Rupture with Israel,” described the shift as both ideological and generational, with younger conservatives particularly disturbed by images of suffering Palestinians and accusations of collective punishment.

Even so, a new Gallup poll released Wednesday shows that 71% of Republicans still support Israel’s actions in Gaza — a sign that, for now, the GOP’s broader base remains largely aligned with the Jewish state. But the direction of travel is unmistakable: what was once a bedrock alliance is now the subject of fierce internal debate.

