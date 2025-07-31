Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

A Legacy of Torah: Kollel Taharos Dedicated in Memory of Reb Yaakov Rajchenbach Zt”l


In an inspiring and emotional event, a Siyum Mishnayos was held along with the dedication of the “Taharos” branch of the Mishnas Yaakov Eliezer Kollel, which will now bear the name of Reb Yaakov Eliezer Rajchenbach Zt”l — one of the foremost builders of Torah, who devoted his life to supporting Torah and incredible Chesed and philanthropy – whose third Yartzheit is now being marked.

Gracing the event with their presence were HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch and HaGaon HaRav Shimon Gale, who spoke about Rav Reichbach’s extraordinary character and his tireless efforts on behalf of Torah and the kollelim. It is well known that his tremendous Chesed and Tzedakah was not only limited to Chicago where he lived, but was felt around the globe.

He was completely subservient to the Gedolei Hador and his great Rabbeim, following their instructions with the greatest loyalty.

His reach of Askanus extended beyond the city limits of Chicago when he dutifully answered the call of the Gedolim and agreed to serve on the executive board of Torah U’Mesorah as well as dozens of other Mosdos hatorah and Chesed.

