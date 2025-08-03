Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Terror Victims Sue UNRWA, Accuse Agency of Aiding Hamas and Hezbollah

FILE - Palestinians walk next to the closed humanitarian aid distribution center of UNRWA, the U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi, File)

Victims of terrorist attacks by Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as families of those killed, have filed a landmark lawsuit against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), alleging the agency played a direct role in supporting terrorism and enabling the groups responsible for the October 7 massacre and other attacks. The plaintiffs are seeking both compensatory and punitive damages from UNRWA.

Lawyers representing UNRWA argue the organization is shielded from such lawsuits under diplomatic immunity. However, attorneys from President Trump’s Justice Department reversed the government’s stance supporting that claim in April, effectively greenlighting the current legal challenge.

This is not the first time UNRWA has faced legal pressure over alleged terror ties. A similar case has been working its way through federal court in Manhattan since 2023.

Central to the new lawsuit is the claim that UNRWA has, for years, harbored members of terrorist organizations within its ranks and turned a blind eye to their activities. The most explosive allegation stems from video footage captured on October 7, 2023 — the day of Hamas’s brutal assault on southern Israel — showing UNRWA social worker Faisal Ali Mussalem al Naami and another agency employee loading the body of murdered Israeli civilian Yonatan Samerano into a truck. The footage has been cited as direct evidence of the agency’s complicity.

In January, Israel’s Foreign Ministry released a partial list of 108 UNRWA employees it identified as active members of Hamas. Officials stressed that this was only a “small fraction” of a much longer classified list, which reportedly includes hundreds of staffers tied to both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

“The connection between UNRWA and terror is systemic and deep-rooted,” a senior Israeli official said at the time. Due to ongoing security operations, the full list has not been made public.

In response to the mounting allegations, the Israeli Knesset passed legislation last October banning UNRWA from operating within Israeli territory and prohibiting all official cooperation with the agency.

UNRWA, meanwhile, has denied institutional wrongdoing, acknowledging that it has fired or suspended several employees accused of terror involvement but insisting that these were isolated cases. The agency maintains that it operates under strict neutrality and is committed to serving Palestinian refugees across the region.

The lawsuit comes amid broader calls in Washington and Europe to defund UNRWA or dismantle it altogether. While some governments have frozen funding temporarily, others have since resumed financial support, sparking criticism from pro-Israel lawmakers and advocacy groups.

If the case proceeds, it could force unprecedented legal and diplomatic challenges for the United Nations and open the door for further lawsuits by terror victims around the globe.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

ANYONE SURPRISED? Polish Police Bar IDF Soldiers from Carrying Israeli Flag at Birkenau Concentration Camp Ceremony

Steve Witkoff and Mike Huckabee Visit Gaza, Tour Food Distribution Site

HORROR: Persian Tiger Kills Employee at Jerusalem Biblical Zoo, Police Investigating

INSANITY: Terrorist Who Helped Bin Laden Plan 9/11 Attacks Could Be Freed By UK Within Days

Israel, U.S. Shift Toward All-or-Nothing Deal as Hostage Talks Collapse

NYPD Highway Brass Tours Brooklyn With Hatzolah, Shomrim, Misaskim, and Chaverim Leaders

“They Broke My Child”: Heart-Wrenching Plea from Mother of Hostage as New Video Emerges

Lakewood-Based Camp Van Involved in Rollover Crash in Texas; 10 Bochurim Injured, All Expected to Be Released Tonight

DESPICABLE: Imam’s Gaza Rant at NYPD Officer Islam Diller’s Funeral Draws Outrage

FBI Opens Hate Crime Probe After NYPD Refuses to Call Brutal Antisemitic Attack in Queens a Targeted Crime

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network