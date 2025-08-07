Health Ministry: Polio Traces Found In Jerusalem And Central Israel

Israel’s Health Ministry revealed on Thursday that following the discovery of the polio virus in sewage samples in the Jerusalem district, positive samples were also found in central Israel—in Bnei Brak, Ramle, Lod, and in the Dan region.

These findings indicate the transmission of the polio virus among the population in these areas.

The ministry emphasized the risks of the polio virus and reminded the public that the virus caused paralysis in a 17-year-old in December 2024.

“In order to protect the public from polio, including from the paralysis caused by the virus, the Health Ministry calls on those who are not vaccinated against polio to urgently complete the vaccination,” the ministry stated.

“Vaccinations can be received at well-baby clinics (Tipot Chalav) throughout the country and at student health services. If the child’s vaccination status is unknown, it can be checked on the government’s website via the digital vaccination record.”

