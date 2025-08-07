Antisemitism In Paris: El Al Office Defaced With Pro-Hamas Graffiti

Pro-Hamas thugs vandalized the El Al office in Paris overnight Thursday, spraying the building with red paint and writing antisemitic statements, including “El Al: Genocide Airline” and “Free Palestine.”

El Al issued a statement saying that the incident occurred while the building was empty and there was no danger to employees.

“El Al views this incident with utmost seriousness and is working with French and Israeli authorities to address it,” the airline stated, adding, “We proudly display the Israeli flag on our aircraft and condemn all forms of violence, especially those driven by antisemitism.”

Transportation Minister Miri Regev responded to the attack by stating, “French citizens, wake up. Today it’s El Al; tomorrow it’s Air France. When President [Emmanuel] Macron makes statements rewarding Hamas, this is the result.”

“I condemn the barbaric and violent act against El Al and expect the legal authorities in France to locate the criminals and take a firm stance against them.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry stated, “Israel strongly condemns the attack on El Al Airline, whose planes bear the Israeli flag, and calls on the French government to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety of the company’s staff and offices.”

“The antisemitic attacks in France must be dealt with with the utmost severity, and more must be done to combat this poisonous disease.”

