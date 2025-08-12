Tragedy In Israel: Newlywed Killed In Accident Only Months After His Chasunah

A tragic accident occurred near the Ganot Interchange on Tuesday afternoon in which Rachamim Eliyahu Elnatan, z’l, 20, was killed.

The niftar, who got married only several months ago, was the son of Rabbi Natan Elnatan of Shas, formerly the Deputy Mayor of Tel Aviv and currently the Chairman of the National Planning Headquarters in the Ministry of Interior. He is survived by his wife, his parents, and seven siblings.

This is a difficult tragedy for the Elnatan family, as this is the second son who was killed in an accident.

The severe accident occurred at 3:50 PM when a report was received at Magen David Adom’s (MDA) 101 hotline about a motorcyclist who was hit at the Ganot Interchange on the exit from Highway 1 towards Highway 4 north.

MDA paramedics and medics who arrived at the scene found him lying unconscious with very severe injuries and were forced to pronounce his death at the scene.

ZAKA Tel Aviv volunteers Shlomi Paz from the motorcycle unit and Shai Mizrachi, the ambulance driver, said: “We were dispatched to Highway 1 near Ganot following a report of a motorcyclist, about 20 years old, who hit a fence and flew dozens of meters from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. This is a very difficult scene with weather conditions [severe heat] that make it difficult for us to uphold kavod hameis. With the help of additional volunteers, we are maintaining kavod hameis and collecting the many findings left at the scene. The body will be transferred for further treatment and clarification at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)