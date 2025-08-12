Caught on Camera: Chareidi Youth Dumps Stinking Slop in Jerusalem Cell Phone Store — and Slips in His Own Mess

In a scene that could have been ripped from a slapstick crime reel—if it weren’t so destructive—a Chareidi youth stormed into the “Sabaphone” cell phone store on Shmuel HaNavi Street Tuesday carrying a bucket of revolting, foul-smelling liquid.

Security footage shows the young man brazenly dumping the noxious contents onto the shop floor and merchandise before his plan backfired—literally—when he slipped on the slime and crashed to the ground.

Store employees quickly moved in, kicking him out of store as the stench filled the air and the damage piled up. The liquid seeped into electronics and accessories, causing thousands of shekels’ worth of destruction.

Business owners say this wasn’t a random act of vandalism. According to multiple sources, the youth was carrying out orders from extremists waging a guerrilla campaign to shut down cell phone stores in Chareidi neighborhoods.

Merchants say the attacks are becoming more frequent, more brazen, and more costly—while police enforcement remains virtually invisible.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)