Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israeli Defense Minister Again Threatens Iran’s Supreme Leader: “Listen Carefully To Every Buzz in the Sky”

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz on Monday renews his threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, warning the Islamic Republic’s ruler to “lift his eyes to the sky and listen carefully to every buzz” — an apparent reference to Israeli drones — and reviving his threat to assassinate him.

The threat came in response to what Katz said was Iranian propaganda graphic circulating in Hebrew, labeling senior Israeli officials as assassination targets. The list included Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Israeli Air Force chief Tomer Bar, and Katz himself — identified in the graphic as “Terror Minister Israel Katz.”

Katz said the image was a knockoff of Israeli kill-notice graphics issued during the June 12-day Israel-Iran war, when Jerusalem struck dozens of senior Iranian military figures in Tehran. It was unclear how widely the Iranian version circulated before Katz reposted it.

In his post on X, Katz warned Khamenei that “participants of the ‘Red Wedding’ are waiting for him,” invoking the code name for Israel’s opening blitz in the June war. That operation, modeled after an infamous massacre scene from a TV show, killed roughly 30 senior Iranian commanders, including the country’s three top generals, and crippled Iran’s command structure for nearly a day.

Katz has repeatedly threatened to eliminate Khamenei. In late July, he warned that “our long arm will again reach Tehran and with even greater force — and this time to you personally. Do not threaten, lest you be harmed.” During the June war, Katz said Israel actively sought to assassinate Khamenei but was unable to locate him, calling the supreme leader a “modern Hitler” whose continued existence posed an existential threat to Israel.

Multiple reports during the conflict claimed Israel had an opportunity to kill Khamenei in the war’s opening hours but that U.S. President Donald Trump vetoed the strike. Trump later hinted at such a decision, writing on June 17: “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there — We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.” Israeli officials have been divided on whether such an opportunity truly existed, with some denying the reports outright and others refusing to comment.

Tensions between Jerusalem and Tehran have remained high since the June conflict, which Israel launched claiming to neutralize an imminent nuclear and missile threat. Iranian state media has since amplified messages vilifying Netanyahu, including a new Tehran billboard in Persian calling him “Hitanyahu” and, in Hebrew, “Germany’s Nazi of today.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TRAGEDY IN FLORIDA: 13-Year-Old Rochel Aliza Nisanov A”H Killed In Boating Accident; Sister In Critical Condition

French Air Traffic Controller To El Al Pilot: “Free Palestine”

🚨 Major Yom Tefillah Set for Thursday Outside Military Prison in Support of Incarcerated Yeshiva Bochurim

CONSEQUENCES: New York DMV Revokes EMT Plates From Vehicle Displaying Swastika After Assemblyman Yeger’s Intervention

BOMBSHELL: Whistleblower Alleges Adam Schiff Authorized Leaks of Classified Information to Target Trump

Caught on Camera: Chareidi Youth Dumps Stinking Slop in Jerusalem Cell Phone Store — and Slips in His Own Mess

Tragedy In Israel: Newlywed Killed In Accident Only Months After His Chasunah

Report: Bein HaZemanim Arrest Op Against Bnei Yeshivos Has Been Frozen

Antisemitic Thugs Unleash Dog On Frum American Couple In Venice

France Is Refusing To Renew Visas For El Al Flight Security Staff In Paris

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network