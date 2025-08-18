Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Will Israel Close The French Consulate In Jerusalem? France Warns Of “Strong Response”

A day after Yisrael Hayom reported that Israel is considering closing the French consulate in Jerusalem in response to France’s move to recognize a Palestinian state, the French Foreign Ministry denied the reports and claimed that it was unaware of any intention by Israel to advance the move.

“We have not received any notification from the Israeli authorities about such a step, which would particularly harm our bilateral relations and provoke a strong response,” a spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry said.

The French consulate, located near the Old City of Jerusalem, also provides services to Palestinians and maintains contact with the Palestinian Authority.

Yisrael Hayom reported on Sunday evening that during Sunday morning’s cabinet meeting, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar recommended to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to close the French Consulate in Jerusalem in response to France’s move to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state.

During the meeting, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli demanded that Israel respond harshly to France, saying, “Macron’s move caused severe harm to the hostages and Israel, and no statement from us on the matter is sufficient. Drastic measures are required against France, primarily the nationalization of its assets in Jerusalem, and first and foremost the closure of the consulate.”

Sa’ar responded by confirming that the closure of the consulate is under review and he had recommended that Netanyahu advance the move.

According to the report, Netanyahu seemed to be in favor of the move. An official decision on the matter is expected soon.

