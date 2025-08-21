“Secularization” Stand In Bnei Brak Causes Commotion; Activist Arrested

Naor Narkis, a secular activist from Tel Aviv and the head of the “Enlightened Israel” organization, set up a stand on Thursday morning in Bnei Brak with the aim of encouraging the “enlightenment” (i.e., secularization) of the Chareidi public, Chareidim10 reported.

He was accompanied by security guards and other activists.

Over the course of the day, Chareidim gathered near the stand and began arguing with the activists, and a commotion developed at the scene. Police officers arrived at the scene after receiving several calls about disruption of the peace.

The police decided to disperse the unlawful gathering at the scene, including the stand, due to concerns for the safety of the public. However, one of the secular activists refused to leave the scene, and the police arrested him.

The suspect, 57, a resident of Givat Shmuel, was taken for questioning at the Bnei Brak police station.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)