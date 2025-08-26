UK’S NHS: Doc Wore Palestinian Badge During Jewish Patient’s Surgery; Anti-Israel Posters On Hospital Walls

A surgeon at the Royal Free Hospital in north London wore a Palestinian flag badge while performing surgery on a Jewish patient last month, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

The patient said she was “extremely distressed” when she saw the badge and felt that his views could affect his care. She contacted UK Lawyers for Israel, who filed a complaint with the hospital.

The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) has received numerous complaints from Jews over the display of pro-Palestinian symbols at London hospitals, including Bart Health Trust and University College London Hospital (UCLH).

At UCLH, a Jewish patient was left feeling “vulnerable and scared” after seeing posters on the walls of the hospital stating “Zionism is poison” and accusing Israel of “starving and slaughtering children in Gaza.”

The patient called UK Lawyers for Israel, who filed a complaint, and the posters were removed immediately. The administration also sent reminders to employees that no political messages are allowed on hospital grounds.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)