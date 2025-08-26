Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

UK’S NHS: Doc Wore Palestinian Badge During Jewish Patient’s Surgery; Anti-Israel Posters On Hospital Walls

Protesters hold placards and banners in London, May 22, 2021, as they take part in a rally supporting Palestinians (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

A surgeon at the Royal Free Hospital in north London wore a Palestinian flag badge while performing surgery on a Jewish patient last month, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

The patient said she was “extremely distressed” when she saw the badge and felt that his views could affect his care. She contacted UK Lawyers for Israel, who filed a complaint with the hospital.

The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) has received numerous complaints from Jews over the display of pro-Palestinian symbols at London hospitals, including Bart Health Trust and University College London Hospital (UCLH).

At UCLH, a Jewish patient was left feeling “vulnerable and scared” after seeing posters on the walls of the hospital stating “Zionism is poison” and accusing Israel of “starving and slaughtering children in Gaza.”

The patient called UK Lawyers for Israel, who filed a complaint, and the posters were removed immediately. The administration also sent reminders to employees that no political messages are allowed on hospital grounds.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Breslov Rav Warns: “Hundreds And Thousands Will Shut Down Ben Gurion Airport”

BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petirah of the Kretchnif-Sighet Rebbe, HaRav Zeida Eliezer Zev Rosenbaum ZT”L

Trump Predicts Gaza War Will Reach A “Conclusive Ending” In “Two To Three Weeks”

Leftists Hold Nationwide Protest; Police Find Stockpile Of Tires Near Bnei Brak

Watch: Thousands Daven At First Selichos At The Kosel

IDF Preparing To Arrest 10,000 Breslovers, Imprison Them In Tent Facility

🚨 Iran Was Behind Firebombing Of Melbourne’s Historic Adass Shul, Authorities Reveal; Ambassador Expelled From Australia

This Is How The Military Advocate General Places IDF Soldiers In Danger

TRAGEDY: Young Flatbush Resident Niftar Following ATV Accident In Sedona, Arizona

Senior Iranian Politician Insists Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi Was An Israeli Assassination

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network