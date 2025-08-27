“How To Win Israel:” Book Attributed To Yahye Sinwar Published In Russia With State Approval

A new book called How To Defeat Israel, supposedly authored by slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, is being sold in bookstores and online in Russia and Belarus, with the official approval of the Russian government, Kan News reported.

According to the report, Russian law requires state approval of every new book that is published and distributed in the country. The book was published by Rodina Press, which, according to Kan, has a history of publishing antisemitic material.

The book’s description in online bookstores dubs Sinwar “the Palestinian Che Guevara” and states, “Sinwar is one of the most amazing Arab commanders of the new generation. He initiated the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ operation (the October 7th massacre) and led the defense of Gaza in the years 2023-2024.”

“Despite the Israeli advantage in weapons, Israel failed to conquer all of Gaza. Over 80,000 tons of bombs were dropped on tiny Gaza, but the city survived. In many ways, this is thanks to Sinwar. In this book, the great commander, the ‘General of Free People,’ tells about his life dedicated to the intense struggle for the liberation of Palestine and all Arab peoples.”

The propaganda about the murderous Sinwar is expensive—the book costs $46.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)