Half of U.S. Voters Say Israel Is Committing “Genocide” in Gaza as Support for Military Aid Collapses

Nearly half of American voters now believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, according to a bombshell Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday. The findings mark a stunning shift in U.S. public opinion nearly two years into Israel’s war against Hamas.

The survey found that 50% of registered voters agreed with the statement that Israel is carrying out genocide, while 35% disagreed and 15% were undecided.

Voters were almost evenly split when asked where their sympathies lie in the conflict: 37% with Palestinians and 36% with Israelis, while 27% expressed no preference.

The poll also recorded a sharp decline in American support for continued U.S. military aid to Israel. Six in ten voters (60%) now oppose sending more weapons or assistance, compared to just 32% who support it — the lowest level of backing and highest level of opposition in Quinnipiac polling since the war began in October 2023.

“Support for the Palestinians grows while the appetite for funding Israel militarily dips sharply,” said Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy. “A harsh assessment of the way Israel is prosecuting the Gaza campaign invokes a word of infamy.”

The results revealed deep partisan fractures. Among Democrats, 75% agreed with the “genocide” claim and an equal share opposed further military aid. By contrast, 64% of Republicans rejected the genocide label, and 56% supported continued U.S. aid.

Independents leaned toward the Democratic position, with 51% saying Israel is committing genocide and 66% opposing additional aid.

The poll’s release coincided with bitter debates inside the Democratic Party. Activists had pushed the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to adopt a resolution calling for an arms embargo on Israel and recognition of Palestinian statehood. The measure was blocked by the party’s resolutions committee, which instead called for more humanitarian aid, a ceasefire, the release of Hamas hostages, and renewed efforts toward a two-state solution.

Party chair Ken Martin ultimately withdrew the more aggressive resolution to avoid deepening rifts within Democratic ranks.

The poll highlights a worrying transformation in American views on the Middle East conflict. Once seen as a bedrock bipartisan issue, support for Israel is now sharply polarized, with independents and Democrats increasingly critical of its Gaza campaign.

With U.S. military aid to Israel facing record-low public support, the Trump administration — and successive administrations — may face mounting political pressure to recalibrate America’s decades-old security relationship with Jerusalem.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)