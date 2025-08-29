U.S. Blocks Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas From Entering UN General Assembly, Citing Terror Ties

In a move aimed at confronting Palestinian support for terror, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the United States will deny entry to Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas and his delegation ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in September.

The Trump administration has suspended the visas of Abbas and top PA officials, underscoring its demand that Palestinian leadership abandon policies that glorify violence and undermine peace.

“In compliance with the laws and national security interests of the United States, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is denying and revoking visas from members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA),” State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

Pigott made clear that U.S. policy will not reward the PA’s ongoing campaigns against Israel. “Before they can be taken seriously as partners for peace, the PA and PLO must repudiate terrorism, lawfare campaigns at the ICC and ICJ, and the pursuit of unilateral recognition of statehood,” he added.

The only exception will be waivers for the PA’s UN mission, in line with U.S. obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement.

While often portrayed as a “moderate” counterweight to Hamas, the Palestinian Authority continues to fund and encourage violence against Israelis. Central to this policy is the Palestinian Authority Martyrs Fund, which pays stipends to families of terrorists killed, jailed, or injured while carrying out attacks. Critics argue that this so-called “pay-for-slay” program serves as a direct incentive for terror.

By blocking Abbas’s trip to New York, the administration is signaling that business as usual is over. U.S. officials emphasized that re-engagement is possible — but only if the PA takes verifiable steps to end its financial and political backing of terrorism.

