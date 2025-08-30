H’YD: IDF Reserve Soldier Killed In Battle In Southern Gaza

The IDF announced on Motzei Shabbos that a reserve soldier fell in battle in southern Gaza on Friday.

The soldier was named as Sgt. First Class (res.) Ariel Lubliner, H’yd, 34, from Kiryat Bialik. He served in the 6036 logistics unit of the 36th Division.

Lubliner, who made aliyah from Brazil, left behind his wife and 9-month-old son. He is the 900th IDF fatality since the war began.

An initial investigation showed that he was killed in a friendly fire incident in an exchange of gunfire by IDF forces during a logistics convoy in Khan Younis.

The incident is still under investigation.

