Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

H’YD: IDF Reserve Soldier Killed In Battle In Southern Gaza


The IDF announced on Motzei Shabbos that a reserve soldier fell in battle in southern Gaza on Friday.

The soldier was named as Sgt. First Class (res.) Ariel Lubliner, H’yd, 34, from Kiryat Bialik. He served in the 6036 logistics unit of the 36th Division.

Lubliner, who made aliyah from Brazil, left behind his wife and 9-month-old son. He is the 900th IDF fatality since the war began.

An initial investigation showed that he was killed in a friendly fire incident in an exchange of gunfire by IDF forces during a logistics convoy in Khan Younis.

The incident is still under investigation.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Big News in Jewish Advertising: Meet JAG

Smotrich: Israel Must Seize Full Control of Gaza, Annex Security Zone to Defeat Hamas by 2026

Twisted Minneapolis Mass Shooter Openly Admired Hitler, Would Perform Nazi Salutes In Front Of Classmates

SHOWDOWN WITH TEHRAN: France, Germany, U.K. Trigger ‘Snapback’ Mechanism Against Iran Over Nuclear Program

Haaretz Calls IDF General A “Nazi Officer,” Netanyahu: “Antisemitic Blood Libel”

Former Biden Spokeswoman Attacks Prayer After Mass Shooting In Minneapolis That Left 2 Children Dead

Report Confirms: Israel Shared Intel With Australia On Iran’s Antisemitic Attacks

DRAMATIC P’SAK: Senior Breslover Rabbanim: “Don’t Travel To Uman If At Risk Of Arrest”

Appeal To Washington: “Israel’s A-G Is Violating Civil Rights Of Thousands Of US Citizens”

Report: IDF Commando Op In Syria: Special Forces Carry Out Rare Ground Raid

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media