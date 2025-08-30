Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Recovered Body Of Hostage Idan Shtivi, H’yd From Gaza


Idan Shtivi, H’yd, who was abducted from the Nova music festival during the October 7 massacre, was recovered by the IDF and Shin Bet in Gaza along with the body of Ilan Weiss, H’yd, the IDF and Shin Bet announced on Motzei Shabbos.

“Idan Shtivi was abducted from the Tel Gama area and brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists after acting to rescue and evacuate others from the Nova music festival on October 7th, 2023. He was 28 at the time of his death,” the statement said.

“Following an identification process conducted at the National Center for Forensic Medicine, along with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate, the Hostages and Missing Persons Headquarters notified his family.”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stated, “Idan was a courageous person who acted to save partygoers and was murdered during the attack. We will continue to work tirelessly to bring back all our hostages, the living and the deceased.”

