ELIMINATED: Israel Eliminates Houthi Prime Minister In Yemen Airstrike Targeting Senior Government Officials

The Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday that it had killed the Houthi prime minister and several other senior officials in a strike in Yemen.

“Houthi Prime Minister, Ahmed Al-Rahawi, along with additional senior officials of the Houthi terrorist regime were eliminated during an IDF strike in Sanaa, Yemen,” the IDF said in a social media post.

The IDF said it had targeted a Houthi site where officials responsible “for the use of force, the military buildup of the Houthi terror regime, and the advancement of terror actions against Israel. The IDF will continue to target all threats against Israeli civilians.”

The airstrike was conducted by the Israeli Air Force Thursday using intelligence gathered by the IDF.

“The strike was made possible by seizing an intelligence opportunity and completing a rapid operational cycle, which took place within a few hours,” the IDF said.

A Houthi statement confirmed Al-Rahawi’s death.

It was Israel’s second strike against the Houthis in Yemen in a week.

On Sunday, Israel hit Yemen’s capital in response to missiles fired by the Houthis. The attack killed six people and wounded 86 others, according to Reuters, which cited a Houthi Health Ministry spokesperson.

“As we warned the Houthis in Yemen: ‘After the plague of darkness comes the plague of the death,’” said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who was in the IDF central command during the attack. “Whoever raises a hand against Israel, their hand will be cut off.”