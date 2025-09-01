Iran Arrests Eight Accused of Passing Military Intel to Mossad During June War

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Saturday it has arrested eight people accused of funneling sensitive information on military leaders and strategic sites to Israel’s Mossad during the June war, Iranian state media reported.

According to the IRGC, the suspects allegedly transmitted — or attempted to transmit — coordinates of critical facilities and details on senior commanders to Israeli intelligence. The arrests, carried out in northeastern Iran, reportedly uncovered materials for bombs, launchers, and explosives. Officials claimed the group had undergone specialized online training from Mossad.

The accusations tie directly to Israel’s June offensive, which killed top Iranian generals, struck nuclear sites, and marked the heaviest blow to the Islamic Republic since the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s. Tehran retaliated with waves of missiles and drones before a U.S. intervention escalated the conflict further; Washington entered the war on June 22 with strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Iranian authorities say the espionage arrests are part of a broader crackdown launched during the 12-day war. State media reported that as many as 21,000 “suspects” were detained nationwide, though officials have not specified the charges.

Numerous executions have followed in recent months, including that of nuclear scientist Rouzbeh Vadi, hanged on August 9 for allegedly passing intelligence to Israel. Human rights groups say Iran routinely uses espionage charges and expedited executions as instruments of political repression.

A U.S.-brokered ceasefire ended the war on June 24, but Tehran has since escalated its internal security operations, underscoring both the vulnerability exposed by Israeli strikes and the regime’s willingness to clamp down hard on suspected dissent.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)