WATCH: Hagaon HaRav Yosef To Yeshiva Bochrim: “If Military Police Come For You, Stand Up To Them”

On Motzei Shabbos, the Rishon L’Tzion and member of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah, HaRav Yitzchak Yosef shlit”a, delivered divrei chizuk to yeshiva bochurim, urging them to remain steadfast in their limud haTorah and not to be intimidated by rumors of possible arrests by military police.

Speaking during his weekly shiur at the Yazdim Shul in Yerushalayim, the Rishon L’Tzion said: “Do not be afraid—you are the ones who give strength. Fulfill within yourselves the pasuk, ‘Vayigbah libo b’darchei Hashem.’ Baruch Hashem, the military police do not enter the yeshivos. Do not be afraid-will the military police come? Stand up against them! It is inconceivable that they will come inside; they don’t. Sit and learn with diligence-don’t think about it at all.”

The Rishon L’Tzion emphasized that the Torah learning of bochurim provides protection for the entire nation.

“Be even more scrupulous in your learning,” Rav Yosef urged. “The soldiers receive their strength from you. All of Klal Yisroel being saved from the missiles launched by the Houthis comes in the zechus of your Torah learning. You are the ones who provide the strength.”

Concluding his message, the Rishon L’Tzion reminded the talmidim of the eternal truth of Torah: “We are ma’aminim bnei ma’aminim—this is our Torah. Anyone who says otherwise is a kofer, chas v’shalom. These are the words of our Rabbanim.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)