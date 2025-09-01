Houthis Vow Revenge At Mass Funeral, Attack “Zionist Oil Ship” In Red Sea

The Houthis in Yemen held a mass funeral in Saana on Monday morning for Prime Minister Ahmed A-Rahawi and almost all the members of the Houthi cabinet who were eliminated in the Israeli airstrike last week.

Twelve coffins were seen placed side by side in a row as the masses shouted “Death to Israel!” several times during the funeral.

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, affiliated with Hezbollah and the Iranian-backed Shia axis, reported Monday that “the Yemeni street” anticipates an extensive response to the Israeli strike, potentially targeting “critical enemy sites” following the funerals.

“Israeli government ministries will not be beyond the reach of our armed forces,” a Houthi source told the outlet, adding that the target bank could expand and that “Netanyahu’s residence and offices will not be safe.”

On Monday morning, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for an attack on what he called a “Zionist oil ship” in the northern Red Sea, asserting that a ballistic missile struck it. However, reports on Sunday indicated that the vessel, Israeli-owned but sailing under a Liberian flag, reported only a “water spray” nearby after the alleged strike. The crew is reported safe, and the ship continued to its destination.

