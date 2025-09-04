IDF Doubts Gaza City Conquest Will Topple Hamas But “Has Symbolic Significance”

An IDF representative told the members of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Wednesday in a closed-door meeting that it is uncertain that the conquest of Gaza City will topple Hamas, Kan News reported.

According to the report, the IDF representative was asked by Likud MK Amit Halevi why he thought conquering Gaza City would subdue Hamas.

The representative replied, “I didn’t say it would budge Hamas; that’s not certain at all. But the city has symbolic significance.”

The representative added that, according to IDF estimates, about 800,000 Gazans remain in the city.

Hamas, understanding this symbolic importance, is doing everything it can to prevent the planned operation, including exerting heavy pressure on Egypt, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia to influence Israel to stop the operation, and claiming once again that they’re ready to agree to a hostage release deal.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)