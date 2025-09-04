Houthis Fire 4 Missiles At Israel, 1 With Cluster Warhead; Katz: “We’ll Complete The Ten Makkos”

The Houthi terror group in Yemen launched a surface-to-surface missile at Israel on Thursday at 5:39 a.m., which, Baruch Hashem, landed in an open area outside Israel’s borders.

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz issued a threat to the Houthis on Thursday morning, stating, “The Houthis again fired missiles at Israel again. The plague of darkness, the plague of the firstborn (מכת חושך, מכת בכורות)—we will complete all ten makkos.”

The early morning missile was the third Houthi launch within 24 hours, with two missiles launched at Israel on Wednesday evening, in addition to one missile launched on Wednesday morning, all of which were successfully intercepted.

The IDF revealed on Wednesday evening that the Houthi missile launched at Israel in the morning was found to be carrying a cluster warhead and warned the public the adhere to the instructions of the Home Front Command.

“The IDF calls on the public to heed the instructions of the Home Front Command, to be responsible and vigilant in the face of unexploded ordnance and unidentified objects, to stay away from fall sites, and to report them immediately to the Israel Police,” the statement said.

Since a week ago, when the IDF wiped out most of the members of the Houthi government, the terror group has launched eight ballistic missiles. Five missiles disintegrated in the air and fell before reaching Israel, including one that fell in Saudi Arabia. The rest were intercepted by Israel’s missile defense systems.

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no casualties or damage.

