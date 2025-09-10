Dramatic Surge In Applications For Gun Licenses In Wake Of Ramot Terror Attack

There was a dramatic surge in civilian applications for personal weapons in the wake of the Ramot terror attack, according to data from the Firearms Licensing and Supervision Division of the Ministry of National Security.

Within just 24 hours, requests for firearm licenses jumped by 145%.

Calls to the division’s hotline also spiked—up 75% compared to the daily average from last week.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who spearheaded a campaign easing requirements for gun licenses following the October 7 massacre, said, “Weapons in the hands of civilians have clearly been proven to save lives. Those who can should arm themselves.”

Following the attack, Ben Gvir spoke with the Chareidi avreich who was the first to open fire at the terrorists following the attack. He received his gun license as part of Ben-Gvir’s reforms.

“It was Siyata Dishmaya,” the avreich told him. “Normally I don’t take that route, but an unusual delay put me there.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)