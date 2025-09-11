“They Should Have Killed 50:” 2 Arab-Israeli Bus Drivers Arrested For Incitement After Ramot Terror Attack

Two Arab-Israeli bus drivers were arrested within 24 hours after the Ramot terror attack for posting incitatory messages in an internal WhatsApp group of drivers from their public bus company, celebrating the murders of the victims.

According to the investigation, the first driver, 31, expressed disappointment at the deaths of only four victims (at the time of his message), writing in the group, “May Allah not forgive the terrorist; only four were killed. What a pity for his soul…there should have been at least 50.”

The second driver, 25, responded to a photo of one of the victims by sending an emoji of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah raising a toast.

Police stated that the messages distributed in the group were reviewed by the relevant authorities, and it was decided that the case constitutes suspected offenses of incitement to commit a terrorist act and public identification with a terrorist organization.

“We will act resolutely and with full severity against any expression of incitement, support, or encouragement of terrorist organizations, and we will bring those involved to justice,” an Israel Police spokesperson stated.

As YWN reported on Tuesday, two Arab criminals serving sentences in prisons in central Israel were transferred to a security prison after expressing joy about the attack.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)