Worrying Incident Near Modi’in Illit: Terrorists Attempt To Launch 2 Rockets

Israeli security officials expressed great concern following an unusual incident last week near the Chareidi city of Modi’in Illit.

The IDF detected a failed rocket launch attempt from the village of Ni’ma in western Binyamin and, during searches at the site, found two improvised rockets. Both lacked standard explosives.

The launch site is located just four kilometers from the first houses on the outskirts of Modi’in Illit.

Palestinian Authority security forces apprehended the terrorists behind the attempt, but they have not yet been handed over to the IDF.

Security officials emphasized the severity of the event, noting it was the first time two rockets were discovered in the area during such searches.

The IDF spokesperson confirmed, “Last week, an improvised rocket was located near the village of Ni’ma. An examination revealed it contained no warhead or standard explosives. The device is being investigated by Yehuda and Shomron Border Police bomb disposal experts, alongside ongoing operational and intelligence efforts to dismantle the infrastructure.”

In recent years, several similar cases have been discovered. About a year ago, it was reported that Palestinian Authority security personnel located a rocket launcher in the Tulkarm area, from which Islamic Jihad tried to launch rockets—unsuccessfully.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)