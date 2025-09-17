Path Used By Olei Regel Heading From Yerushalayim To Har Habayis Reopens For First Time Since Churban [VIDEO]

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday inaugurated the reopening of the Pilgrimage Road in Ir David, the ancient artery trodden by olei regel during the Bayis Sheini era as they ascended from the Shiloach Pool to Har HaBayis.

The broad stone path, uncovered through years of excavation, was once used by Jews as they immersed in mikva’os at the Shiloach before approaching the Makom HaMikdash. For the first time in 2,000 years, visitors walked its full 600-meter length, linking Ir David to Har HaBayis.

Standing at the ancient stones, Prime Minister Netanyahu declared, “Yerushalayim is forever our city. It will never again be divided, and there will be no Palestinian state planted upon our holy land.” He warned that “any unilateral move against Israel will be answered in kind.”

Ambassador Mike Huckabee, addressing the audience, said the site was “a 100% validation that the Jewish people not only belong here now, but that we have belonged here for 4,000 years.’” He added, “Tonight, the nations of the world say: Welcome home — may no one ever attempt to take your home from you again.”

The reopening was described by the Prime Minister’s Office as “an event of historic and cultural significance for Israel,” and as a highlight of Secretary Rubio’s visit. Rubio himself wrote on social media that the road was “a powerful reminder of the eternal bond between the Jewish people and Jerusalem, and of the values that also shaped America’s founding.”

Rubio, who arrived in Israel on Sunday, met privately with Netanyahu for nearly three hours. Also present were Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, and Jerusalem’s envoy to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, together with Ambassador Huckabee.

Following the meeting, Netanyahu told reporters, “Mr. Secretary, Marco—your visit to our eternal and undivided capital of Jerusalem is a powerful expression of the eternal covenant between our nations. Together, we will continue to defend our shared civilization, for we are engaged in nothing less than a struggle between holiness and barbarism.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)