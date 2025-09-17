Agudah Launches First-Ever Effort to Help NYC Students in Israel Cast Election Ballots

In a high-stakes NYC election, what can our community do to ensure that every potential vote is accounted for? There is one gaping area where thousands of votes are being lost in our community. Agudath Israel is determined to close that gap.

In a groundbreaking move, Agudath Israel of America is partnering with the Igud Yeshivos Bnei Chu”l and a coalition of local Jewish organizations to assist students currently studying in Israel take part in this critical election, as is their legal right. This marks the first time that such a coordinated effort for this purpose has been undertaken, enabling absentee ballots to be securely delivered, filled out, and returned across thousands of miles.

First, overseas students should confirm their voter registration status and request an absentee ballot, which will be mailed to their family’s New York City home. Parents must then prepare the ballot package, including the required ballot attachment form, and drop it off at neighborhood collection points being arranged by Agudath Israel for this purpose. Agudah will send the ballots to the Igud Yeshivos Bnei Chu”l in Israel, which will hand-deliver them to students’ schools. Finally, students will independently complete their ballots in school, after which they will be shipped back to New York City to be officially counted.

“We are proud to be part of this vital effort,” said Rabbi Nechemia Malinowitz, Director of Igud Yeshivos Bnei Chu”l. “Ensuring that students studying abroad can fully participate in New York City elections strengthens Jewish life and communal responsibility. Their voices matter, and their votes will help shape the future of our community. We are honored to help make this possible.

“Every single vote in this election matters,” Rabbi Yeruchim Silber, Director of New York Government Relations for the Agudah, explained. “It is crucial that every eligible voter has the opportunity to make their voice heard, and that’s where coordination and awareness come into play.”

Organizers emphasize that time is of the essence. Parents and students are urged to act quickly by visiting www.agudah.org/nycinisrael for detailed instructions and deadlines.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)