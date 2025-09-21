🔥 50,000 Pack Kosel Plaza For Selichos On Last Night Of The Year [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Over 50,000 Yidden packed the Kosel plaza on Sunday night, Leil Rosh Hashanah 5786, for Slichos, marking the climax of a month during which more than one million mispallelim visited the Kosel since the beginning of Elul.

The Erev Rosh Hashana slichos was led by the Rishon LeTzion and Chief Rabbi of Israel, Harav Dovid Yosef shlit”a; Rav of the Kosel and Mekomos HaKedoshim Rav Shmuel Rabinowitz shlit”a; along with Yerushalayim Mayor Moshe Leon, and the Ambassador of Argentina to Israel, Shimon Wahnish.

At the opening of the event, Rav Rabinowitz, together with the assembled multitudes, offered a special tefillas hoda’ah for the nissim that occurred exactly one year ago, on Erev Rosh Hashanah. At that time, during the Iranian missile barrage, directives prevented the gathering of thousands at the Kosel. Miraculously, Am Yisroel was spared further tragedy, and this year, tens of thousands returned.

The Rabbonim led the tzibbur in tefillos for the speedy return of the captives to their families; for the neshamos of the kedoshim and proper kevuras Yisroel; for protection and success of the chayalim and security forces; for refuah sheleimah for the wounded; and for shalom and bitachon throughout Eretz Yisroel.

In a rare occurrence, Argentina’s President Javier Milei joined the Slichos via a live feed from the Kosel plaza, watching from his residence in Argentina. The Argentine ambassador offered a special tefillah for the president’s wellbeing and for the continued friendship between the two nations.

