Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Chashmonaim Brigade Enters Gaza as Full Combat Unit — A First for Chareidi Soldiers

The IDF’s Chashmonaim Brigade has begun operating in Gaza for the first time as a battalion-level combat team, the army announced this week.

The deployment marks a milestone for the chareidi unit, which until now had only sent smaller reserve teams into combat zones. The brigade — made up of its first standing army company and its first reserve company — will operate under the IDF’s 98th Division, currently active in Gaza City.

“This is the first time we’ve deployed the Chashmonaim as a complete operational battalion,” said one senior IDF officer. “It reflects their growing role in defending Israel — not just as soldiers, but as a full fighting force within the army.”

With a potential ceasefire looming, the brigade’s current mission may focus less on urban combat and more on securing key corridors — particularly the Philadelphi and Netzarim routes — to prevent weapons smuggling and the infiltration of terrorists into Israel.

Before entering Gaza, the Chashmonaim soldiers gathered for a hachnosas sefer Torah — dancing and singing as they escorted an army-issued sefer Torah into the Strip.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

HORRIBLE: Police Admit One Victim in Manchester Shul Attack Was Likely Shot by Officers

Deadly Manchester Yom Kippur Terror Attack Suspect Identified as Jihad Al-Shamie, A British Citizen of Syrian Descent

Hamas Military Chief In Gaza Urges Rejection of Trump’s Cease-Fire Plan, Threatens to Prolong War

KIDDUSH HASHEM: 2 Years After Yom Kippur Clashes: “Hashem Hu Elokim” In Gan Meir In Tel Aviv

Israeli Navy Seizes Sumud Terror Flotilla, Arrests 425 Terror Supporters

Andrew Cuomo Issues Yom Kippur Apology For Targeting Orthodox Jews During Covid Pandemic

Hamas Fighter Disguised as Hostage Tried to Lure IDF Troops Into Trap, IDF Says

A Erev Yom Tov Request From YWN

Poll: Israelis Overwhelmingly Back Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan but Doubt It Will Ever Happen

NYC Jewish Leaders Unite Against Zohran Mamdani, Endorse Andrew Cuomo for Mayor