Mossad Exposes Details Of Iranian Quds Force’s Global Terror Network Targeting Jews

A vast transnational terror network directed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is behind a string of coordinated attacks and plots targeting Jewish communities in Western countries, according to an explosive statement released by the Mossad.

The network, Mossad said, is commanded by Sardar Ammar, a senior IRGC-Quds Force officer overseeing roughly 11,000 operatives in covert missions across Europe, North America, and Australia. Since Hamas’s October 7, 2023 massacre in southern Israel, the unit has “intensified its efforts to intimidate Jewish and Israeli targets abroad,” directing a wave of arson, vandalism, and surveillance operations on communal institutions.

“These operations are designed to create fear, destabilize diaspora communities, and lay the groundwork for more serious attacks,” the agency said.

The Mossad disclosure links a series of seemingly isolated incidents across Europe and Australia to a single Iranian-directed operation.

In Greece, seven suspects — including two Iranian nationals — were arrested in July 2024 for arson attacks against an Israeli-owned hotel and a shul in Athens. Greek counterterrorism officials say the group received instructions from Tehran-linked handlers operating through encrypted messaging platforms.

One year later, in Germany, prosecutors announced that Danish police had detained a man accused of scouting Jewish sites in Berlin “for Iranian intelligence purposes.” Authorities said he conducted surveillance on three properties “presumably in preparation for terrorist attacks.”

And in Australia, two arson attacks in 2024 — one at Melbourne’s Adass Yisroel shul and another at a kosher restaurant in Sydney — have been directly attributed to Iranian operatives working through local organized crime syndicates. In response, Canberra expelled Iran’s ambassador and initiated proceedings to formally designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization, marking Australia’s first expulsion of a foreign ambassador since World War II.

According to Mossad, Tehran’s network “uses non-Iranians and criminal intermediaries to conceal state involvement and ensure plausible deniability.”

While intelligence officials describe many of the attacks as “amateurish,” Western agencies believe their coordination reflects a larger Iranian playbook. “What looks chaotic on the surface is often part of a pattern,” said one European counterintelligence official familiar with the investigations. “The intent is to generate fear, test law enforcement response times, and normalize the idea of Jewish sites as soft targets.”

In Sydney, investigators say the arsonists twice targeted the wrong building before setting fire to the intended kosher restaurant — an incident that nonetheless exposed glaring gaps in community security.

Mossad says it has identified similar networks operating through gangs in Sweden, Germany, Cyprus, and France, where attacks or planned attacks against Jewish sites have been thwarted in recent years. In Stockholm, Swedish teens acting “under Iranian instruction” reportedly attempted to strike Israel’s embassy. In Germany, a biker gang leader linked to the IRGC allegedly orchestrated three attacks on shuls in 2023.

The Mossad revelations come amid mounting Western concern over Iranian covert activity in Europe and North America. In July 2025, 14 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany, issued a joint condemnation of “a surge in assassination, kidnapping, and harassment plots” orchestrated by Iranian intelligence.

“We are united in our opposition to Iran’s attempts to kill, kidnap, and harass individuals in clear violation of our sovereignty,” the governments wrote, calling on Tehran to immediately halt its operations.

British officials say they have disrupted more than 20 Iran-linked plots since early 2022 — most involving surveillance or attempted kidnappings of activists, dissidents, and Jewish figures.

Meanwhile, a July 2025 report by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom warned that Iran is “expanding its campaign of violence against Jewish targets in Europe,” using local criminal groups such as Sweden’s Foxtrot and Rumba gangs as proxies.

The revelation of a global Iranian-directed terror network marks the latest escalation in what has become an increasingly direct confrontation between Israel and Iran.

The two adversaries have traded open military strikes since early 2024, when Iran launched two waves of missiles and drones toward Israel. In June, Israel retaliated with a 12-day campaign targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, killing several senior IRGC and conventional military commanders.

Mossad’s statement Sunday portrays the global campaign as an extension of that war — one fought not only in Gaza or Tehran, but in Berlin, Melbourne, Athens, and beyond.

