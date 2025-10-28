HaRav Landau Instructs Ahead Of “Million-Man Rally: “Do Not Be Drawn Into Any Clashes With The Authorities”

A day after the police officially approved the holding of the “Million-Man Rally” against the arrests and imprisonment of bnei yeshivos, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau published a detailed letter of instructions ahead of the event.

In the letter, the Rosh Yeshivah instructed participants not to be drawn into any confrontations with the police and other authorities.

The letter states: “Avreichim, bnei yeshivos, and working men from all over the country are called to participate in the Atzeres Tefillah that has been scheduled for Thursday, at the gates of the city of Jerusalem, due to the escalating persecution of lomdei Torah.”

“Yeshivos ketanos (for younger bochurim) will participate only in an organized manner, under the supervision of the yeshivos as much as possible. Melamdim must remain at their regular positions.

“Children from across the country, aged eight and over, may participate only with the close accompaniment of their parents and under their responsibility.

“It is imperative to exercise the utmost caution and to fulfill the obligation of ‘ונשמרתם מאד לנפשותיכם.’ Roshei Yeshivos and educators must warn their students not to be drawn into any clashes with the authorities or others. They should only participate in the tefilla and be mekadeish Shem Shamyaim in their arrival and departure.

“Women and girls from across the country should not attend the rally. During the event, they should recite Pirki Tehillim in their homes. High school students from all over the country, including Jerusalem, will gather in their schools during the rally and daven together with the masses of Beis Yisrael.

“Married women who live in Jerusalem and are interested in participating in the rally may gather in a separate distant area designated in advance for this purpose in order to maintain the standards of tznius.”

