Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HaRav Landau Instructs Ahead Of “Million-Man Rally: “Do Not Be Drawn Into Any Clashes With The Authorities”

HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau on Hoshanah Raba. (Photo: Motty Green)

A day after the police officially approved the holding of the “Million-Man Rally” against the arrests and imprisonment of bnei yeshivos, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau published a detailed letter of instructions ahead of the event.

In the letter, the Rosh Yeshivah instructed participants not to be drawn into any confrontations with the police and other authorities.

The letter states: “Avreichim, bnei yeshivos, and working men from all over the country are called to participate in the Atzeres Tefillah that has been scheduled for Thursday, at the gates of the city of Jerusalem, due to the escalating persecution of lomdei Torah.”

“Yeshivos ketanos (for younger bochurim) will participate only in an organized manner, under the supervision of the yeshivos as much as possible. Melamdim must remain at their regular positions.

“Children from across the country, aged eight and over, may participate only with the close accompaniment of their parents and under their responsibility.

“It is imperative to exercise the utmost caution and to fulfill the obligation of  ‘ונשמרתם מאד לנפשותיכם.’ Roshei Yeshivos and educators must warn their students not to be drawn into any clashes with the authorities or others. They should only participate in the tefilla and be mekadeish Shem Shamyaim in their arrival and departure.

“Women and girls from across the country should not attend the rally. During the event, they should recite Pirki Tehillim in their homes. High school students from all over the country, including Jerusalem, will gather in their schools during the rally and daven together with the masses of Beis Yisrael.

“Married women who live in Jerusalem and are interested in participating in the rally may gather in a separate distant area designated in advance for this purpose in order to maintain the standards of tznius.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Poll: 95% Say Trump Helped Secure Gaza Ceasefire; 51% Credit Netanyahu

Gantz Slams Planned Chareidi Anti-Draft Rally in Jerusalem: “Stop This Madness” [SEE VIDEO]

ONE WEEK LEFT: Cuomo Surges as Mamdani’s Double-Digit Lead Shrinks in Final Stretch of NYC Mayoral Brawl

REVEALED: How Self-Hating Jew George Soros And Radical Anti-Israel Activist Linda Sarsour Helped Zohran Mamdani’s Ascendancy

MAGA 2028! Trump Rules Out Running as Vance’s VP in 2028, But Suggests He Will Run For A Third Term

Lapid Threatens to Strip Chareidim of Voting Rights: “Whoever Doesn’t Enlist — Won’t Vote”

Thousands of Cheder Children Rally Outside Prison 10 in Emotional Protest for Imprisoned Talmid Ariel Shamai [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

MAMDANISTAN: How NYC’s Mayoral Frontrunner Would Destroy The City – Possibly Forever

Freed Israeli Hostage Says Hamas Beat Captives After Ben-Gvir’s Public Remarks on Palestinian Prisoners

Mossad Exposes Details Of Iranian Quds Force’s Global Terror Network Targeting Jews