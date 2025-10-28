All The Details On The “Million-Man Rally:” This Is Where The Gedolei Yisrael Will Stand

The preparations for the historic ‘זעקת התורה’ event, an atzeres tefillah in Jerusalem with the participation of hundreds of thousands from all over the country, have been completed.

Organizers emphasized that the atzeres is being held in protest against the harm to Toras Yisrael—including the decree to draft bnei yeshivos and the arrests of lomdei Torah—and will be dedicated entirely to tefillah, with no political agenda whatsoever.

The main rally will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the entrance to Jerusalem and is expected to last about two hours. During the event, pirkei Tehillim and special Sidrei Tefillah—to be published for the public—will be recited.

According to the event map, the rally will be held on the streets leading to Jerusalem’s entrance: from the String Bridge toward the city entrance until the gas station, and from there along Yirmiyahu Street until HaTzvi Street. On the other side of the bridge, participants will fill Shazar Boulevard and Yaffo Street until its intersection with Sarei Yisrael Street, continuing along Sarei Yisrael to Yirmiyahu, as well as Malchei Yisrael Street until Brandes.

Gedolei Yisrael will stand on balconies along the main route—Yirmiyahu, Sarei Yisrael, and the surrounding area—davening from above together with the tens of thousands gathered below.

The rally is expected to last two hours and conclude around 4:30 p.m., close to sunset, to allow the crowds to disperse safely.

Organizers stressed that, in accordance with the direct instruction of Gedolei Yisrael, all participants must obey safety and security guidelines, maintain the dignity of the time and place, and ensure that both participation and dispersal are conducted in a way that is mekadeish Hashem—”דרכיה דרכי נועם”—without any form of violence.

Hundreds of buses and private transportation arrangements are being organized across the country to bring participants to Jerusalem. The public is urged to follow official announcements from the event’s organizing committee and preparation board.

Meanwhile, the Eidah HaChareidis announced that it is holding a “protest of rage” on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. near the entrance to Jerusalem, with participation of all factions of the Eidah, including the Toldos Aharon and Dushinsky courts, which have confirmed their attendance.

