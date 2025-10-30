Roshei Yeshivas Slabodka Travel To Rally Early: “We’re Zocheh To Mekayeim The Mitzvah Of Kiddush Hashem”

Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch left Bnei Brak early Thursday morning to travel to Jerusalem for the mass tefillah rally on Thursday afternoon.

Before leaving at about 9:30 a.m., the Rosh Yeshivah said, “We’re zocheh to be mekayeim the mitzvah of Kiddush Hashem. Everyone is obligated to be moser nefesh to participate in the atzeres and to try to leave as early as possible.”

Yitzchak Feldman, who is close to the Rosh Yeshivah, told Kol Chai Radio: “I was zocheh to learn from the Rosh Yeshivah for over 25 years. I don’t remember ever seeing him so pained. The wave of arrests in recent weeks and the decision for the tefillah rally are something we haven’t seen in decades. This is a cry that comes from the heart, following the mistreatment of bnei yeshivos.”

“The Rosh Yeshiva is occupied with this matter from morning till night. The Rosh Yeshivah asked to leave early for the rally even though he could have arrived later. He is asking the public to come with meriras nefesh. This is a p’sak halach, not mere words or clichés.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau also left Bnei Brak on Thursday morning to travel to Jerusalem for the atzeres. Both of the elderly Roshei Yeshivah traveled directly to the Yirmiyahu Hotel, where they will stand during the mass atzeres.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)