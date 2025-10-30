Where Will Each Rosh Yeshivah, Rav & Rebbe Stand During The Historic Mass Tefillah?

Preparations are complete for the mass Chareidi tefillah rally, which will begin on Thursday at 2:30 at the entrance to Jerusalem, spanning the main entry roads: Sarei Yisrael, Malchei Yisrael, and Yirmiyahu Streets.

Thousands had already begun arriving overnight, amid concerns that the public transportation system would not be able to transport all participants to the event.

The rally will begin with a special Seder Tefillah, including Pirkei Tehillim and Selichos, and will continue until 4:30 p.m. No speeches will be delivered. Instead, all participants will unite in reciting Tehillim and the special tefillos—some passuk by passuk.

Powerful sound systems and speakers have been placed throughout the rally area to ensure that everyone can clearly hear the tefillos.

Gedolei Yisrael across the country departed for Jerusalem this morning (around 10:00 a.m.) and, upon the start of the tefillah, will take their places on balconies along the rally route.

There will be no central stage at the event. Each Rosh Yeshivah, Rav, and Rebbe will stand with their respective communities in separate areas along the streets where the rally is held.

The Roshei Yeshivas Slabodka will stand at the Yirmiyahu Hotel along with HaGaon HaRav Dovid Povarsky, HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein, and others.

HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman will stand on a balcony on Yirmiyahu Street, near the Tnuva buildings.

Although the Eida HaChareidis has not officially announced its participation in the rally, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Sternbuch will attend and stand in the Yad Sarah compound on Yirmiyahu Street.

Talmidim of the Ateret Shlomo Yeshiva will gather at the Rav Kook Institute at the city entrance, where large banners have been placed bearing the photo of yeshiva student Ariel Shamai, who was recently arrested.

HaGaon HaRav Moshe Tzadka will stand at Yirmiyahu and Tuval Streets.

HaGaon HaRav Yitzhak Yosef will stand at Tzomet Maran (Bar Ilan and Shmuel HaNavi intersection), near the kever of his father, HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef zt”l. HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Amar will stand near the area as well.

The Toldos Aharon Rebbe instructed all his followers to attend the rally.

The Gerrer Rebbe will stand at Yirmiyahu and Shmuel HaNavi Junction, joined by thousands of his chassidim.

The Vizhnitz Rebbe called on his chassidim to attend; he is expected to participate while seated in his car.

The Sanzer Rebbe traveled to Jerusalem from Netanya early Wednesday morning and will stand at Brandeis–Yirmiyahu corner, together with thousands of his chassidim.

The Sadigura Rebbe will stand on a balcony at the Shamgar–Yirmiyahu intersection.

The Boyaner Rebbe will stand near the large Boyaner Beis Medrash on Malchei Yisrael and Brandeis Streets.

The Rachmastrivka Rebbe will stand with his chassidim at Yirmiyahu and Shamgar.

The Nadvorna Rebbe will stand at Sarei Yisrael and Chashmonaim Streets.

The Zvhiller Rebbe will stand with his chassidim at the corner of Malchei Yisrael and Shamgar Streets.

The Pinsk-Karlin Rebbe will stand with his chassidim at 1 Sarei Yisrael, near the Central Bus Station.

The Dushinsky Rebbe will also stand at the Yirmiyahu Hotel 33.

The Zutchka Rebbe will stand on the balcony of singer Avrumi Moskowitz’s home on Yirmiyahu Street.

The Belzer Rebbe, who rarely attends public events, is expected to participate from the Kaduri compound near the Shamgar intersection.

The Slonimer Rebbe will stand at Malchei Yisrael and Tachkemoni Streets.

The Lelover Rebbe will stand on a balcony at Shamgar Street, above Rav Shefa Mall.

The Chernobyl Rebbe will stand on the balcony of the Chernobyl Beit Midrash on Tuval Street.

The Machnovka-Belz Rebbe will stand at the corner of Sarei Yisrael and Chashmonaim.

The Biala Rebbe will stand with his chassidim at Yirmiyahu and Minchat Yitzchak, under the bridge.

HaGaon HaRav Shaul Alter, the Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshivas Pnei Menachem, will participate in the rally from the yeshivah courtyard.

The Darag Rebbe will stand with his chassidim at Sarei Yisrael and Chashmonaim.

The Kretshnif Rebbe will stand at the Brandeis–Yirmiyahu intersection.

The Strikov Rebbe will stand with his chassidim at Porat Yosef Yeshiva in Geula.

