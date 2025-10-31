Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Launches Probe After Troops Fly ‘Third Bais HaMikdash’ Flags in Gaza

The IDF said Thursday it is investigating an incident in which troops from the 36th Division flew flags calling for the construction of the third Bais HaMikdash on their heavy machinery while operating in Gaza—an act the army acknowledged violates military protocol.

According to Army Radio, the flags were distributed by a reservist within the division and later affixed to bulldozers and other engineering vehicles. Images of the flags circulated online this week, sparking internal scrutiny and renewed debate over the growing visibility of religious nationalist symbols in IDF units during the war.

“This is an incident that is not consistent with the IDF’s values,” the military said in a statement. “The incident will be investigated and handled accordingly.”

While the army has long prohibited non-military insignia, the war in Gaza has seen a surge of soldiers displaying personal patches, banners, and religious symbols—including those linked to messianic movements that advocate rebuilding the Bais HaMikdash on the Har Habayis.

Concerned about the optics and political implications, the IDF issued new guidelines in April aimed at curbing the practice. But compliance has been uneven, particularly among reserve units where commanders have struggled to enforce uniform discipline after months of intense fighting.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

