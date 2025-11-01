CHAOS AT KEVER ROCHEL: Thousands Stranded for Hours After Transportation Meltdown On Motzei Shabbos

Thousands of visitors at Kever Rochel on Motzaei Shabbos were caught in hours-long gridlock and severe transportation delays, as shuttle systems collapsed under the weight of record crowds.

From the central pickup point at Jerusalem’s Teddy Stadium to the narrow access roads near the kever, long lines formed and confusion spread as buses failed to arrive. Many reported waiting for hours with little to no communication from organizers.

“There were no updates, no information — just people waiting endlessly in the cold,” one attendee told B’Chadrei Chareidim. “It was chaos.”

Sources involved in planning the event said this year’s crowd far exceeded projections, and the number of buses allocated was insufficient. “There were many more mispallelim than expected, and the system simply couldn’t keep up,” one organizer said.

The Transportation Ministry denied responsibility, saying there was no shortage of buses and that traffic management fell under police authority. Police officials, however, said they intentionally restricted bus access near the site to prevent overcrowding, instructing visitors to walk to and from the “Yellow Gate” area instead — a move that caused additional congestion and confusion.

In a statement, police said officers and Border Police units were deployed throughout the evening to manage the crowds and maintain order. “Forces are working to regulate the flow of people and prevent dangerous crowding,” the statement said.

As pressure built near the entrance to the kever, some participants attempted to push their way in, prompting police intervention. “Unfortunately, a number of individuals tried to enter by force,” police said. “One suspect who attempted to assault officers was arrested.”

Authorities temporarily suspended entry to the compound to restore order and urged the public to remain calm and follow instructions. “Human life and public safety come before all else,” the police added.

The Transportation Ministry later confirmed that, at police direction, all shuttles from Teddy Stadium to Kever Rochel were suspended due to “unusual crowding.” Return buses were also barred from approaching the site, forcing thousands of mispallelim to walk long distances to reach their rides home.

