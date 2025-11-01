Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

FALL BACK TONIGHT: Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday 2 A.M.

FALL BACK TONIGHT: Daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday, Nov. 2, at 2 a.m., when the time goes back to 1 a.m.

People will gain an hour as clocks fall back on Sunday. For most Americans, that means an extra hour of sleep.

Many digital clocks will automatically reset overnight, but remember to change any watches or clocks that need to be manually adjusted.

🚨 As you move your clocks back an hour, don’t forget to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and other home safety devices. Having a working smoke detector can mean the difference between life and death.

