DEVELOPING: Red Cross Retrieving Body of Israeli Hostage

The Red Cross is currently enroute to a handover site in Gaza to receive the body of a hostage from Hamas.

Earlier on Wednesday, the military branch of Hamas announced plans to deliver a hostage’s body tonight at 9 p.m.

Hamas says the body was discovered in Gaza’s Shejaiya neighborhood.

They did not specify the identity of the hostage.

So far, Hamas has released 20 live captives and 21 bodies of those killed. Seven bodies are still believed to be in Gaza. If the recovered body is Israeli, six bodies remain in the area.

The effort to find and verify the remains has been drawn-out, requiring international cooperation and detailed forensic investigation.