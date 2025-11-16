Four East Jerusalem Residents Arrested for ISIS Plot to Launch “End of Days” War with Attacks on Jewish Israelis

Four residents of East Jerusalem’s Beit Safafa neighborhood have been arrested on suspicion of joining the Islamic State and planning terror attacks against Jewish Israelis as part of what they allegedly called a “great war of the end of days.”

The Shin Bet and Israel Police said the four Palestinians, all in their 20s, were detained in recent weeks following intelligence indicating they had embraced Islamic State ideology and were actively preparing for violent attacks.

According to investigators, the group had begun acquiring military equipment. One suspect successfully purchased a pistol, which was later found hidden inside a henhouse at his home along with other materials intended for operational use.

During interrogation, that suspect allegedly told investigators: “I will use the pistol against Jews or anyone who is not a Muslim,” according to the Shin Bet.

Authorities say all four suspects consumed large amounts of ISIS content online, including graphic execution videos and other propaganda, which investigators believe played a central role in radicalizing them and shaping their plans.

The Shin Bet said the men were preparing for what they described as a future “great war of the end of days” — an apocalyptic battle in which they intended to target Jews. The suspects allegedly intended to purchase additional weapons, ammunition, and military gear to support the plot.

The investigation is ongoing. Indictments for at least two of the suspects are expected in the coming days, while the other two remain under interrogation. All four are currently being held in custody.

In July, authorities arrested three East Jerusalem Palestinians accused of planning ISIS–motivated attacks on Israeli soldiers at border checkpoints. On Wednesday, police revealed that a teenager from the Triangle region had been indicted for plotting an attack influenced by the terror group.

Last October, the Shin Bet and Israel Police said they foiled a plot by five Islamic State loyalists from the town of Taybeh who had planned a car-bomb attack targeting Tel Aviv’s Azrieli Mall.

While the Islamic State has largely collapsed territorially in Syria and Iraq, security officials warn that the group’s digital propaganda continues to inspire small, decentralized cells of supporters across the region — including in East Jerusalem and within Israel’s Arab population.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)